Younes’ January Napoli move collapses
30 January at 18:53Less than one week ago, Ajax starlet Younes was undergoing medical with Napoli ahead of his January move to the San Paolo.
The azzurri were hopeful to sign the German winger on the cheap as his contract expire at the end of the season.
Napoli have of course reached an agreement with the player who had also released his first interview as a Napoli player: “I am grateful for Ajax and I have done my best for the club. I am still far from the player I want to become and I have taken this opportunity. Napoli did contact my agents, but when the concrete offer came, I started thinking about it”, he told de Telegraaf on Friday. “
I will have to get used to a new language and a country, but it will be similar to Ajax. I spoke to Sarri and it gave me a feeling that I can find space in this side. The competition does not scare me, it can make me a better player”, he added.
Now, according to reports in Italy, Napoli and Ajax have failed to reach an agreement to sign the 24-year-old who will remain at Ajax till the end of the season before moving to Napoli as a free agent at the end of the season.
Nothing to do for Swansea that had also been trying to finalize a deal with the talented winger
