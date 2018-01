grateful

Less than one week ago, Ajax starlet Younes was undergoing medical with Napoli ahead of his January move to the San Paolo.The azzurri were hopeful to sign the German winger on the cheap as his contract expire at the end of the season.Napoli have of course reached an agreement with the player who had also released his first interview as a Napoli player: “I amforand Imy best for the club. I am still far from thetoand Ithis. Napolimythe concretecame, Iit”, he told deon Friday. “toto a newand a country,itbeto. Itoand itme a feeling that I canspace in this. Thenotme, it canme a”, he added. ​Now, according to reports in Italy, Napoli and Ajax have failed to reach an agreement to sign the 24-year-old who will remain at Ajax till the end of the season before moving to Napoli as a free agent at the end of the season.​Nothing to do for Swansea that had also been trying to finalize a deal with the talented winger