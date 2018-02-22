Younes situation confuses former Ajax and Inter star
30 March at 15:20Former Inter Milan and Ajax star Andy van der Meyde has admitted confusion regarding the situation of Ajax star Amin Younes.
The 24-year-old has struggled to impress for the Amsterdam based club this season after making a sparkling debut for Germany in last summer's Confederations Cup and impressing for Ajax last season. Apart from that, the winger had recently refused to come on for the club in a game against Heerenveen, because of which he has now been told to train and play for the club's reserves side by club boss Erik ten Hag.
It doesn't end there though, as Younes had completed a medical at Napoli during this past January transfer window, but the player stalled over a move and asked it to be done in the summer because of personal reasons. Napoli president Aurelio di Laurentiis still argues that the player has signed a pre-contract agreement with the partenpei.
And former Inter and Ajax player Andy van der Meyde has expressed his confusion regarding the German's situation. He recently said: "Its a strange story. I often talk to Amin, but he hasn't told me anything about it."
"The situation is not clear to him either, but I think a lot of it depends on the moment he is going through."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
