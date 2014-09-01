Manchester United wing-back Ashley Young is set to for talks with boss Jose Mourinho with the player understood to want a one-year extension at Old Trafford. The 32-year-old former England international is out of contract next summer and was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the last transfer window.



According to The Sun, Young has a 12-month extension option which the Red Devils could activate but it’s believed he wants to be part of Mourinho’s plans moving forward and does not want to spend the time sat on the substitute’s bench.

