Ligue1 club Toulouse have fired their young midfielder Mathieu Cafaro, 20, for shooting at a pedestrian with an air gun, French media report The French midfielder is reported to havewith Airsoft-type gun, compressed air.The player initially rejected the charges but finally admitted to be the author of the shot. Seeing the proportions of this case, Cafaro decided to tell the truth, so my client is innocent”, the lawyer of Odsonne Edouard said.Toulouse’s president, however, has already decided that contract of both players will be cancelled without even waiting for the court’s decision,. The Court will hear both players on the 13of June, but the Ligue1 side have already taken their decision.​Cafaro has four appearances with Toulouse so far this season, whilst