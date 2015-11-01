Young midfielders fired by Ligue1 side for shooting at a pedestrian
03 April at 18:30Ligue1 club Toulouse have fired their young midfielder Mathieu Cafaro, 20, for shooting at a pedestrian with an air gun, French media report.
The French midfielder is reported to have wrote to the public prosecutor in Toulouse to denounce that he was in the vehicle driven that day by his compatriot and teammate Odsonne Edouard, 19, and it was he who Fired with Airsoft-type gun, compressed air.
The player initially rejected the charges but finally admitted to be the author of the shot. Seeing the proportions of this case, Cafaro decided to tell the truth, so my client is innocent”, the lawyer of Odsonne Edouard said.
Toulouse’s president Olivier Sadran, however, has already decided that contract of both players will be cancelled without even waiting for the court’s decision, Toulouse FC have announced. The Court will hear both players on the 13th of June, but the Ligue1 side have already taken their decision.
Cafaro has four appearances with Toulouse so far this season, whilst Odsonne Edouard played 16 games in all competitions.
