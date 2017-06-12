Benjamin Pavard has denied rumours that he is moving to Barcelona, one of the many clubs interested in him.

The 21-year-old broke through Lille’s academy several years ago, before joining Stuttgart in 2016.

​Now a regular starter, he attracted interest from Leipzig last summer, though he has a deal with his current club until

Bayern Munich are also interested in the defender, too.

​Speaking in a recent interview, the young French talent claimed that he

“It’s not the time for it. I’m not the kind to get big-headed because of this. For the moment, only VFB matter to me.

“I don’t know anything about the interest of other clubs. Everything comes to those who can wait! At the moment I’m very happy at Stuttgart, and I want to keep performing with Stuttgart.”