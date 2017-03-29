Emre Mor has told

Highly-rated Turkish midfielderhas told Hurriyet (via As) that he dreams of a move to Real Madrid. The 19-year-old is currently plying his trade in Germany for Borussia Dortmund and is already a fixture in Fatih Terim’s national team.

In the interview with the Turkish publication the youngster explained that; I want to play for Real Madrid, to be a star. My dream is to play for Real Madrid." Mor came on for the final 30 minutes of his current club’s 2-2 draw against the Spanish giants in a Champions League group game this season and has made a total of 15 appearances for Thomas Tuchel’s team.



The player, who arrived in Germany last summer from Danish side Nordsjælland, also stated that he thought he had the potential to play for Real’s bitter rivals Barcelona as he looks to keep his options open on the prospect of a big money move in the near future.