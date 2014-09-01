It’s quite simply the biggest club game in world football as Real Madrid take on Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu this evening. A match that divides opinion around the planet is sure to be watched by another record audience as Zinedine Zidane’s men look to take a huge step towards reclaiming the La Liga title from their bitter rivals.



If you cannot get to a TV set to watch the big game, then there will also be a chance in most countries to watch the match online. Just check your local broadcaster and see if they have an online platform or are showing the contest on IOS or Android App.