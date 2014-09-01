Youth League results: Barcelona beat Juve, Man Utd & Chelsea seal wins

Here you can see the results of the opening game of the Uefa Youth League

GROUP A

Benfica-CSKA Moscow 5-1

41' Santos (B), 49' Santos (B), 58' Gomes (B), 82' Zhironkin (C), 86' Araujo, 89' Embalo (B).



Manchester Utd-Basel 4-3

5' Barlow (M), 14' Pululu (B), 55' Boonen (M), 57' Gomes (rig.)(M), 59' Lokay (B), 62' Bohui (rig.)(M), 66' Kaiser (rig.)(B)



Table: Benfica 3, Manchester United 3, CSKA Moscow 0, Basilea 0



GROUP B

Bayern-Anderlecht 0-0 LIVE

Celtic-PSG 0-0 LIVE



Table: Bayern Monaco 0, Celtic 0, Anderlecht 0, PSG 0



GROUP C

Chelsea-Qarabag 5-0

51' Hudson-Odoi (C), 63' McCormick (C), 71' McCormick (C), 74' McCormick (C), 80' Brown (C).

ROMA-Atletico Madrid 1-2

61' Salido (A), 69' Navarro (A), 76' Masangu (R)



Table: Chelsea 3, Atletico Madrid 3, Roma 0, Qarabag 0



GROUP D

Barcelona-JUVENTUS 1-0

84' Carles Perez (B)



Olympiacos-Sporting Lisbona 2-0 LIVE

18' Kostanasios (O), 20' Lamprou (O)



Table: Barcelona 3, Olympiacos 0, Sporting Lisbon 0, Juventus 0



