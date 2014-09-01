Youth League results: Barcelona beat Juve, Man Utd & Chelsea seal wins
Here you can see the results of the opening game of the Uefa Youth League
GROUP A
Benfica-CSKA Moscow 5-1
41' Santos (B), 49' Santos (B), 58' Gomes (B), 82' Zhironkin (C), 86' Araujo, 89' Embalo (B).
Manchester Utd-Basel 4-3
5' Barlow (M), 14' Pululu (B), 55' Boonen (M), 57' Gomes (rig.)(M), 59' Lokay (B), 62' Bohui (rig.)(M), 66' Kaiser (rig.)(B)
Table: Benfica 3, Manchester United 3, CSKA Moscow 0, Basilea 0
GROUP B
Bayern-Anderlecht 0-0 LIVE
Celtic-PSG 0-0 LIVE
Table: Bayern Monaco 0, Celtic 0, Anderlecht 0, PSG 0
GROUP C
Chelsea-Qarabag 5-0
51' Hudson-Odoi (C), 63' McCormick (C), 71' McCormick (C), 74' McCormick (C), 80' Brown (C).
ROMA-Atletico Madrid 1-2
61' Salido (A), 69' Navarro (A), 76' Masangu (R)
Table: Chelsea 3, Atletico Madrid 3, Roma 0, Qarabag 0
GROUP D
Barcelona-JUVENTUS 1-0
84' Carles Perez (B)
Olympiacos-Sporting Lisbona 2-0 LIVE
18' Kostanasios (O), 20' Lamprou (O)
Table: Barcelona 3, Olympiacos 0, Sporting Lisbon 0, Juventus 0
