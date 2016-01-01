Yuto Nagatomo wants to 'earn place in starting lineup'

Corriere dello Sport reports that Inter's Japanese fullback, Yuto Nagatomo, is not afraid of the competition for a starting line up place for the Nerazzurri.



According to the Rome-based newspaper, after having scored the winning penalty in the Coppa Italia match against Pordenone Nagatomo stated that: "I want to thank my wife for honouring me with the gift of becoming a father in January, which something I’m very excited about."



Yuto then commented on his penalty, claiming, “when I went to the spot, I remained calm, observed the Keeper and did not hesitate. I’d already managed to take a penalty before, against Juventus two years ago and that went well.”



​Nagatomo was then asked about how this could help him against his competition for left-back, stating, “I do not feel excluded due to Santon’s competition, even if Davide is a very high quality level player. The same can be said for Dalbert, he’s one with great skills but must learn Serie A. It’s therefore up to me to carve out my place and be of use to the group”.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)