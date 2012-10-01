Former Italy superstar Gianluca Zambrotta has compared his teammate Gennaro Gattuso’s style to that of Fabio Capello and Antonio Conte.

AC Milan axed Vincenzo Montella this past week after the club ran out of patience with the Italian. The appointment of Milan legend Genarro Gattuso followed, as the 2006 World Cup winner took over from the rossoneri Primavera side.

His former Italy teammate Gianluca Zambrotta was recently was recently talking to Gazzetta dello Sport about Gattuso’s appointment at Milan. He ended up comparing the former midfielder to both Fabio Capello and current Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

The former Barcelona defender said:

“It's true that some of them when they were playing already had a tactical inspiration, my old teammates think of Guardiola, Conte and Deschamps: they were actually coaches on the field. Gattuso has more of the trainer's personality. But if I stop for a moment to think I say yes, maybe it was foreseeable that he would also be a good technician. "

"Who is he like? I have known Rino for a lot of years but he is more of a coach than a player. I imagine it has not changed in the meantime, as a personality and management, I say Capello. They both have the charisma and are not ashamed to say things in the face. Both love what they do, they live the game viscerally.Kaustubh Pandey