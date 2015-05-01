Zamparini: ‘Dybala the next Messi’

Palermo face Juventus in a tough away Serie A clash tonight. Former rosanero star Paulo Dybala is now shining at Juventus and the relegation candidates’ president Maurizio Zamparini has released an interview with Tuttosport to talk the Argentinian who is going through a four-game goal draught.



“If he doesn’t score it doesn’t matter. I watch many Juventus games and to me he’s always the best player on the pitch. Whoever criticizes Dybala is a fool. Marotta is a friend of mine and I would like to see Dybala staying at Juventus. I think they can manage to keep him. He [Dybala] is worth more than € 100 million, maybe € 150 million. I’ve always thought that he’s the next Messi.”



“Higuain is the best striker in the world. He’s similar to Nordhal. I’ve never said that Juventus can’t win the Champions League, what I am saying is that there are better teams than them.”

