Zamparini: ‘Dybala? The problem is his salary…’

Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini spoke to Sky Sport about the Paulo Dybala case, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" To go from 400 thousand euros a season to 10 million euros a season is a big change. This could add extra pressure for sure on a player but Paulo is a smart lad. Marotta and Allegri are doing very well at Juve over the past few years. It could happen for a player to have a difficult time but naturally Juve have to wait for him. It would be a tragedy to lose him at this point, especially considering what he showed in the past....".



Dybala started off this past season with a boom as he was dominating the Serie A after the first month or so. Even so, things have been much more difficult for him over the last two months as the tension has been rising. Dybala also had a few heated moments with Juve boss Allegri as there has been a lot of talk about his future at the club....