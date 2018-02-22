Zanetti blasts Juve: ‘Now I know why we didn’t win the scudetto in 1998’
20 April at 21:45Javier Zanetti spoke to On Sport (via IlBianconero) as he talked about Juventus. Here is what he had to say on the matter:
"1997-1998 season and the league title? "Simoni for us was like a father, everyone liked him. He built a very strong squad indeed and we felt like a big family. It's too bad that we didn't win the 1998 league title but after thinking about it, we now understood why. Juve vs Napoli? They have been the two best teams in the Serie A this season so they deserve to fight for the Italian league title. They have both been consistent which is what you need to be. Who will win the title? The team that handles the pressure the best and that remains focused on the objective...".
Inter Milan are currently 5th in the Italian Serie A standings as they will surely be hoping to finish in the top 4. They are only 1 point back of third placed Roma and 4th placed Lazio...
Go to comments