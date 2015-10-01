Inter have cast the latest stone in the race for PSG star Marco Verratti, if Javier Zanetti's words are to be taken at face value.

“If we’re going to make a move for Verratti? Our directors have some great ideas for the future, and we’ll make some high-calibre buys,” the Nerazzurri icon told Sport Mediaset

“Verratti is a great champion, and he’s shown this game in, game out.

“We’ll evaluate our possibilities and we’ll do everything possible to reinforce the team”.

Verratti and his camp have thrown around a number of hints about an eventual departure, and has had his difference with

Verratti, 24, is seen as a key member of the Parisian side,