Zanetti: Inter have plans to sign PSG star, Chelsea and Bayern target
31 January at 14:30Inter have cast the latest stone in the race for PSG star Marco Verratti, if Javier Zanetti's words are to be taken at face value.
“If we’re going to make a move for Verratti? Our directors have some great ideas for the future, and we’ll make some high-calibre buys,” the Nerazzurri icon told Sport Mediaset (via Le10Sport).
“Verratti is a great champion, and he’s shown this game in, game out.
“We’ll evaluate our possibilities and we’ll do everything possible to reinforce the team”.
Verratti and his camp have thrown around a number of hints about an eventual departure, and has had his difference with new Coach Unai Emery.
Juventus, Bayern Munich and many others are interested in the player, who is said to be priced in the region of €70 million - though the Corriere said a few weeks ago that only €100m would do.
Verratti, 24, is seen as a key member of the Parisian side, who recently gave him a new deal worth €7.5m a year.
