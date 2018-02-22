Zanetti: ‘Inter’s history will never be sullied’
23 March at 14:40Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti attended the launch of the InterWall in the centre of Milan earlier today. Here is what the Nerazzurri’s treble-winning captain had to say during an interview with Mediaset Premium:
“It remains a beautiful work of art despite the acts of vandalism. Inter’s DNA exists in this work of art and our history will never be sullied. It’s an honour to be here, I couldn’t ask for more.
“There are many initiatives to help celebrate our club’s great and glorious history, one that is made up of many great champions. Our sole focus is to achieve our shared objective by qualifying for the Champions League. All teams go through tough spells but we were always confident. We performed well in our last two matches against Napoli and Sampdoria and now we want to continue like this.
“The derby is always important – there are two teams that are aiming for the same objective. However, we must first face Verona…
“I don’t know who Sampaoli will choose. However, we’re really happy with Mauro Icardi. He is our captain and he proves his worth in every game. It is not the time to discuss the transfer market. In terms of our squad, we are only focused on the present.
“The fans are always with us and this will be the case forever. We now just have the final sprint ahead of us and we know that they’ll be with us once again.”
