New Chelsea signing Davide Zappacosta was one of the best players on the pitch in Italy’s 1-0 win against Israel yesterday night. The 25-year-old has just moved to South West London and his brilliant performance against Israel may suggest the Italian will justify his € 30 million price-tag.



Zappacosta entered the pitch in the 49th minute replacing AC Milan newcomer Andrea Conti. The rossoneri right-back failed to create troubles to the away team, whilst Zappacosta’s performance helped Italy to create goal chances and, eventually, seal a key and suffered win.







The former Torino star played almost the entire second half against Israel but failed to play one single minute against Spain on Saturday night when the azzurri were trashed 3-0 by Spain.



As La Gazzetta dello Sport points out, Antonio Candreva, who played on the same edge of Zappacosta, managed to create 7 goal chances in the second half, whilst he failed to create any sort of trouble in the previous 45 minutes when Andrea Conti was playing behind him on the right.



La Gazzetta dello Sport and many other Italian media praise Zappacosta’s performance and claims the new signing of Chelsea was vital for the azzurri to seal a 1-0 win which should allow Giampiero Ventura’s side to qualify for World Cup play-offs.

