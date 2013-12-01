Simone Zaza is making his 10th appearance for Valencia against Sporting Gijon this lunchtime and now the Spanish side will be required to pay

is making his 10th appearance for Valencia against Sporting Gijon this lunchtime and now the Spanish side will be required to pay Juventus €16 million at the end of the season to take the Italian international on a permanent basis.

Having made the move to the Mestalla in January for a down-payment of €2 million, the 25-year-old has been a bigger success in La Liga than he was in the Premier League with West Ham United, where he failed to score a single goal.



Having returned to his parent club briefly at the turn of the year, Zaza was quickly sent back out to Valencia who were then under the stewardship of Cesare Prandelli. Shortly after his arrival, Prandelli was sacked and was replaced by Salvador Gonzalez Marco who is actually known as Voro.



Zaza’s form has improved however and he has currently scored two goals (including a stunner against Real Madrid) in nine appearances for the club. It seems now as though his long-term future will be with Los Che.