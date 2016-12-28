Simone Zaza remains likely to be in Spain but the 25-year-old’s father (who is also his agent) has told

The future ofremains likely to be in Spain but the 25-year-old’s father (who is also his agent) has told Tuttosport that his future is still not 100% decided. After a disastrous loan spell at West Ham United, Zaza is set to make a brief return to his parent club Juventus before heading out to pastures new in January.

Zaza Snr explained that; “We are currently negotiating with Valencia but it is not the only situation we are considering. My son would be delighted to go and play for a great coach like Cesare Prandelli but we haven’t discounted the fact that he could also return to Serie A”. Whilst a return to Juventus looks out of the question, there are other clubs such as former employer Sassuolo, who could be a possible destination in the new year.



Zaza’s market value is currently thought to be around €25 million with Valencia having reportedly offered €15 million. Negotiations continue.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler