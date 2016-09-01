As we start 2017, the future of Juventus striker Simone Zaza remains uncertain. A failed loan-spell in the Premier League with West Ham United will see the 25-year-old return to Italy after the winter break to re-join parent club Juventus.



What is certain however is that his stay in Turin will be short-lived as the bianconeri look to once again send him out on-loan for the rest of the season. A proposed move to Valencia now looks to be off after the dramatic resignation of coach Cesare Prandelli on Friday, but there are reports emerging from Italy that the player could be in for a surprise move to Milan. Sportmediaset claim that boss Vincenzo Montella is keen on taking a punt on the Italian international to see if he can recapture his form at Milanello.



As the transfer window officially opens, once the New Year celebrations have subsided in the peninsula, rossoneri CEO Adriano Galliani will plan what looks set to be his final act as he prepares to step down after 30 years with the club.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler