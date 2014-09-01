Zaza, Juve can now smile as his buy-back is much closer: the situation

Juventus can now smile as Simone Zaza's move to Valencia will soon be a permanent one. Zaza has been doing well with Valencia as he scored an amazing goal this past week against Real Madrid in la Liga.



The agreement which is in place beween Juve and Valencia is the following: Valencia have to buy him back if they avoid the relegation zone and if Zaza plays in 10 or more games for the club. Zaza has already appeared in 6 games for them so far and the remaining 4 appearances will be a formality considering how he is playing. Valencia are also in pretty good position in the standings as they have a 10 point lead on 18th placed Sporting.



If everything goes as planned, Zaza will soon become a full time Valencia player where as Juventus will be receiving 18 million euros from the Spanish club for the Italian international. After a failed move to West Ham, Zaza now seems ready to start over again in la Liga...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)