Somebody once stated that “Football is a funny old game” and those words could certainly apply to the future of Italian striker Simone Zaza. Set to leave West Ham United after a forgettable loan-spell, the 25-year-old will head back to his parent club Juventus to assess his next move.



That move looked set to be to Valencia but then coach Cesare Prandelli resigned and the road leading to the Mestalla was blocked. Other Serie A clubs have also been mentioned including Milan and his former side Sassuolo but Calciomercato.com has learnt that there could be yet another twist in this never-ending transfer saga.



Fiorentina are now believed to be interested in taking Zaza but on one condition, that they can successfully off-load current frontman Nikola Kalinic for a fee of around €50 million. This is the price that Sporting Director Pantaleo Corvino has set and La Viola are not prepared to budge. There has been interest from China but the 28-year-old Croatian is believed to be unsure over a move to the Far-East. This leaves one more club in the race and yes, you’ve guessed it, it’s West Ham United.



The Hammers have already expressed an interest in Kalinic and Slaven Bilic is a huge admirer of his fellow countryman. The Premier League side are also thought to be ready to pay the asking price to bring the player to the London Stadium. His departure to England would leave the door open for the man who failed to find the target once during his four months at the club. Football really is “A funny old game”.







