Zaza to Valencia is a done deal, tomorrow he will undergo his medicals

It is now a done deal as Simone Zaza will be a Valencia player. He is expected to arrive in Spain tonight as he will then undergo his medicals and sign his contract with Valencia tomorrow. Valencia will pay Juventus 2 million for the loan and they will have an option to acquire him (summer 2017) set at 16 million euros. This option will become an obligation if Zaza is to play in at least 10 games for his new club and if Valencia avoid the relegation zone by season's end.



VORO'S WORDS - Valencia coach Voro Gonzalez spoke about Zaza to the press, here is what he had to say on him : “It is a done deal, Zaza was wanted by Prandelli and even if he did not play much with West Ham, he still has a lot of quality and he will be very useful to us“.



JUVE'S PERSPECTIVE - This is a solid deal for Juve as they had already received 5 million euros for Zaza's loan to West Ham this past summer and they will now get another 2 million euros for his loan to Valencia. That's 7 million euros for a seasonal loan and there could be an additional 16 million euros if Valencia buy him back.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)