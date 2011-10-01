Zeman: 'I was close to joining Inter, Milan and Juve. Totti? He isn't well used'
04 March at 23:49When Zdenek Zeman talks, people listen. Here is what Zeman had to say on numerous different topics in an interview with Rai Sport: "Totti doesn't play? I don't think he is well used, I still believe he has something left in the tank. Inter and Milan? I was close to joining both these two clubs in the past. I was also close to joining Juventus too even before that but it was different times".
ON JUVE'S LUCIANO MOGGI - What coaching job do you miss? " I have already coached many great clubs and I really enjoyed my time at Foggia, Roma and Pescara. I want to coach like I always used to coach in the past. Moggi's words? He is right in saying that I am a moralist. It isn't true that I am not coherent, it is hard to learn something from the Moggi family...".
Zeman is currently the head coach of Pescara as they will be hoping to find a way to remain the the Italian Serie A.
