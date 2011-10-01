Zeman: 'I was close to joining Inter, Milan and Juve. Totti? He isn't well used'

When Zdenek Zeman talks, people listen. Here is what Zeman had to say on numerous different topics in an interview with Rai Sport: "Totti doesn't play? I don't think he is well used, I still believe he has something left in the tank. Inter and Milan? I was close to joining both these two clubs in the past. I was also close to joining Juventus too even before that but it was different times".



ON JUVE'S LUCIANO MOGGI - What coaching job do you miss? " I have already coached many great clubs and I really enjoyed my time at Foggia, Roma and Pescara. I want to coach like I always used to coach in the past. Moggi's words? He is right in saying that I am a moralist. It isn't true that I am not coherent, it is hard to learn something from the Moggi family...".



Zeman is currently the head coach of Pescara as they will be hoping to find a way to remain the the Italian Serie A.