Zdenek Zeman is set for a return to Pescara to replace the recently departed Massimo Oddo. The 69-year-old Czech tactician has become somewhat of a legend in Italy with his attacking style of play and who during his first spell in charge of Il Delfino, took the club to Serie A for the first time in their history whilst nurturing the talents of Marco Verratti, Lorenzi Insigne and Ciro Immobile.

The pink journal understands that president Sebastiani has already sanctioned the move and will offer Zeman an 18-month contract which will see him earn around €500,000 plus bonus. With the club set for an immediate return to Serie B after last season’s second promotion to the Italian top-flight, the Czech veteran will be charged with reconstructing a team to match the one he had during his previous spell.



Zeman, the man who also gave Francesco Totti his first-team debut at Roma, has been away from Italian football since departing Cagliari in 2015.