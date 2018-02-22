Zenga heaps praise on Liverpool, Real Madrid target

Following his side’s loss to Roma on Sunday afternoon, Crotone manager Walter Zenga spoke to Sky Sports about opposing goalkeeper Alisson.



The Brazilian shotstopper for Roma was, once again brilliant. His three saves on all three opportunities keyed the Giallorossi’s 2-0 away victory.



Asked where the Liverpool and Real Madrid target ranks among the best goalkeepers in the world, Zenga didn’t hold back. “He is a goalkeeper who excites. I mean he is strong, and teams that have a strong goalkeeper have a great advantage. If your goalkeeper is the best player on the pitch, it does not mean that you have not played well, but it means that you have a star player in an important place.”



In his first season as Roma’s starter, Alisson has become Serie A’s breakout sensation. His strong performances have placed him above Manchester City’s star keeper, Ederson, on Brazil’s depth chart for the upcoming World Cup this summer.

