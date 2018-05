Domenico Criscito will be leaving Zenit as the Italian defender said farewell to the Russian club on his Instagram account. Here is what he said: "Sunday will be a special game for me. It will be my last with the Zenit shirt. We had a great time together as I have been here for 7 years now. We won a lot and I wanted to say thanks to everyone and I will always be a fan of this club". You can view Criscito's full message bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.