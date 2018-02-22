Roberto Mancini looks like he’s going to be Italy’s next Coach,

The former Inter and Manchester City Coach may not be able to jump ship so easily, as current club Zenit Saint Petersburg want to take the Italian FA to court.

The Gazzetta dello Sport say that Zenit are going to ask for compensation, as Mancini has a deal with them until 2022. Club president Fursenko wasn’t happy at the fact that negotiations went on behind his back, or so he claims, at least.

Reports on Tuesday indicated that Mancini had met with Billy Costacurta and Lele Oriali on Monday, and that he had agreed to take on the Azzurri.



Interim commissioner Roberto Fabbricini had told the media that “Mancini had expressed his willingness to terminate his contract with Zenit and become the national team’s Coach. We agreed on it, and we will begin to talk about numbers and details on May 13th, when the Russian league concludes.”