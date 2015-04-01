Inter director Steven Zhang says that there is “great spirit” in the club, and that the team could win the Scudetto

Thing have started well for the Nerazzurri this season, as they have already defeated Roma and FIorentina to climb to second place in the Serie A table.

“I’m sure that this can be a good season for us all”, Steven Zhang - owner Jindong Zhang’s son - said.

“We worked hard this summer, and I think that has seeped through to both the fans and management itself.

“We’re waiting for the league to get underway again and we’ll get back to working hard and giving our all.

“Everyone pulls in the same direction, there’s an emotional engagement. We really like the work we’re taking forward with Inter.

“The Scudetto? It’s too early to say, but we’ll see. When you prepare well, the results will come.”

Inter face Spal this Sunday.