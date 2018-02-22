Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has been talking ahead of his side’s Liga match against Girona on Sunday evening.



Part of the conversation earlier, centered on Friday’s Champions League draw, which has pitched Los Blancos against one of Zizou’s former clubs, Juventus.



Asked about facing his former side who they beat in last years final, Zidane explained that; “I see Juventus as strong as last year, they are very competitive, it will be a very difficult game.



“There is a 50 per-cent chance of qualifying and anything can happen.”



He continued by stating that; “I spent five years at the club and everytime I face them it brings back great emotion. I would have liked to have avoided having to play them for so many reasons, but the draw has put us up against them once more.



“Once again, I will have to put aside my all that has happened in the past even though they will always have a special place in my heart.”