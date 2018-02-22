I delighted Zinedine Zidane has been talking to the media after his side’s Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain this evening.



“I’m not a genius,” the Frenchman remarked, “I just try to put the best team possible on to the field everytime we play.

“We played a really good game tonight and this was important after building up a first-leg lead. PSG are a great team and we have won both matches.”



He continued by explaining that; “In the league we have been disappointing but let’s see where we finish in this competition.”



Asked who he thought was the best Ronaldo he had seen, his former Brazilian team-mate or the current Portuguese superstar, Zidane replied; “Both of them are magnificent players. The Brazilian was a phenomenon and so is Cristiano.”



Finally he declared that; “I want to dedicate this victory to (Davide) Astori and to send my condolences to his family.”