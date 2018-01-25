Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said that his job might be on the line in the Champions League Round of 16 game, following the club’s shock exit from the Copa del Rey at the hands of Leganes yesterday.

While the Los Blancos are still 4th in the La Liga, 19 points behind Barcelona, the exit from the Copa del Rey compounds further misery on the heads of the club and Zinedine Zidane. The only genuine chance of winning a trophy this season for the club happens to be the UEFA Champions League, in which they lock horns with PSG in the round of 16.

The loss to Leganes yesterday saw the minnows score on either sides of a Karim Benzema strike to hand Real a shock loss. Zidane though, following the game, accepted his shortcomings and told reporters: “What if I play the bench against PSG? It is very clear- it is a failure and it is all my fault.”

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)