Zidane admits his Real Madrid future depends on only one thing
02 February at 18:50Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane talked to media ahead of tomorrow’s league clash against Levante.
The French manager was asked his thoughts on his future at the club as well as the rest of the campaign.
Two issues that are extremely linked one to another.
“You never know what can happen in football. The only thing we can do is to keep winning games and try to win the Champions League”, Zidane said. We really want to win this tournament and we’ll do our best to win the next game.”
The Real Madrid boss had previously confirmed that his future mostly depends on the Merengues’ results in Champions League.
Zidane did also complain for a few questions on players who are usually starting from the benc:"Tomorrow it's Isco, then Marco Asensio, the next day it will be why isn't Ceballos playing more ... You always talk about that and I just get on with choosing my team”, Zidane told journalists.
