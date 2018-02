You never know what can happen in football. The only thing we can do is to keep winning games and try to win the Champions League”, Zidane said. We really want to win this tournament and we’ll do our best to win the next game.”The Real Madrid boss had previously confirmed that his future mostly depends on the Merengues’ results in Champions League. ​Zidane did also complain for a few questions on players who are usually starting from the benc:"Tomorrow it's Isco, then Marco Asensio, the next day it will be why isn't Ceballos playing more ... You always talk about that and I just get on with choosing my team”, Zidane told journalists.