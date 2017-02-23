Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane is getting peeved at all the questions about fringe players Alvaro Morata and Isco.

They have made only 18 combined La Liga starts, yet have already contributed 13 goals to Los Blancos’ cause.

There has plenty of speculation around the two, with the likes of Juventus, Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona and Manchester City being linked to either both talents or just one of them,

"You know what I think of Isco, Morata. They came on and did their job, like the others. What happens next year I do not know,"

The noted journalist, who is present at today’s press conference, also pointed out that Zizou was

The former Juventus star then added that he was "tired to hear myself saying same thing again and again."

Isco and Morata’s names