Zidane annoyed at media asking questions about Juve, Chelsea targets' future
28 February at 14:30Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane is getting peeved at all the questions about fringe players Alvaro Morata and Isco.
They have made only 18 combined La Liga starts, yet have already contributed 13 goals to Los Blancos’ cause.
There has plenty of speculation around the two, with the likes of Juventus, Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona and Manchester City being linked to either both talents or just one of them, with the Isco-to-Catalonia reports breaking out of late.
"You know what I think of Isco, Morata. They came on and did their job, like the others. What happens next year I do not know," Dermot Corrigan reported the Frenchman as saying (see tweets below)
The noted journalist, who is present at today’s press conference, also pointed out that Zizou was ‘getting annoyed’ at questions about the duo.
The former Juventus star then added that he was "tired to hear myself saying same thing again and again."
Sport.es, recently claimed that Isco, whose deal runs out in 2018, wanted to leave the Bernabeu over a lack of playing time, and that he was likely to do so next summer. The Catalan paper claimed that Manchester City were first in line.
Isco and Morata’s names were also dropped in talks a few weeks ago about Paulo Dybala, the Merengues reportedly offering one of a string of players (Isco, Morata, James Rodriguez or Danilo) plus cash for La Joya.
@EdoDalmonte
