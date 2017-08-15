Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has been speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Spanish Super Cup return against Barcelona. The champions have a 3-1 lead going into the contest at the Santiago Bernabeu but all the talk was about Cristiano Ronaldo’s five-match ban picked up after he was dismissed for second bookable offence and pushed the match referee on his way to the dressing room.





When Zidane was asked for his opinion As quoted the tactician as he replied that; “I am annoyed. Well, pissed off really.” He continued; “I’m not going to get involved with the referees, but when you look at everything that happened and you think that we’re going to be missing Cristiano for five games, there’s something going on there. I’m angry about that. Everybody is angry. Considering what he did it’s a long ban for him.”

Having scored a wonderful goal to put his side 2-1 up in the tie, Ronaldo took off his shirt in celebration and just two minutes later he went down in the penalty area only for the match official to punish him with what he saw as a dive.