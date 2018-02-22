Zidane can join Juventus if Allegri leaves
07 April at 11:55Zinedine Zidane will be interested in managing Juventus if Massimiliano Allegri leaves the club at the end of the season, Corriere dello Sport understands.
The 45-year-old Zidane joined Real Madrid as the club boss back in 2016 and has done well to make a name for himself since then. He has won two consecutive Champions League titles with the club and also won the La Liga with them last season. While this has been a disappointing season in the La Liga, Real recently beat Juventus 3-0 in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.
Corriere dello Sport report that the Frenchman, who had made over 150 appearances for Juventus, will be interested in taking up the post at the helm of affairs at Turin, if Max Allegri leaves his post.
While the Old Lady are not likely to sack Allegri, but the games at the end of the season will be crucial ones for them and could decide Allegri's fate. And Zidane may want to change the air if Allegri leaves and he will not rule out a switch to Turin.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments