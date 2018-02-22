Zidane continues to defend Real Madrid striker in public

Zinedine Zidane has again voiced his support for much-maligned Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.



Benzema was unable to add to his paltry return of three La Liga goals this season as Madrid beat Leganes 3-1 on Wednesday to edge up to third in the table.



Zidane has been a consistent champion of Benzema during a difficult campaign and talked up these qualities afterwards.



"No, I'm not worried," he replied when asked about his countryman's goalscoring return on beIN Sports.



"It is the situation we have now. We would like him to score.



"The other day against Betis he scored. Here he could not, but he has done many good things for everyone else."



Any concerns over Benzema's potency are offset by Zidane's men racking up the goals of late – they now have 26 in their past six LaLiga outings.



"In the last matches we scored 23 goals and now three more," Zidane added.



"We can be happy with all that. In the end we know that if we do things right we can get good things."