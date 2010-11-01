Zidane: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo deserves more than four Ballon d’Or’
08 January at 10:20Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane talked to Spanish media after Real Madrid’s 5-0 win over Granada yesterday. The Merengueso star Cristiano Ronaldo scored one goal and had lifted his fourth Ballon d’Or in front of the cheering Bernabeu crowd before the kick-off.
The French tactician praised his star after the game.
“He [Cristiano Ronaldo] has won more titles than any other former Real Madrid player. He probably deserves more than just four Ballon d’Or. I’m happy to coach him, he’s a great footballer even if he will realize how strong he is only at the end of his career.”
Ronaldo has 17 goals in 20 games in all competitions so far this season and has a stunning record of 381 goals in 368 games in his Real Madrid career. The Portuguese ace has just signed a contract extension with the Bernabeu outfit to extend his stay at the club until May 2021.
