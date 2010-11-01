Zidane: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo deserves more than four Ballon d’Or’

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane talked to Spanish media after Real Madrid’s 5-0 win over Granada yesterday. The Merengueso star Cristiano Ronaldo scored one goal and had lifted his fourth Ballon d’Or in front of the cheering Bernabeu crowd before the kick-off.



The French tactician praised his star after the game.



“He [Cristiano Ronaldo] has won more titles than any other former Real Madrid player. He probably deserves more than just four Ballon d’Or. I’m happy to coach him, he’s a great footballer even if he will realize how strong he is only at the end of his career.”



​Ronaldo has 17 goals in 20 games in all competitions so far this season and has a stunning record of 381 goals in 368 games in his Real Madrid career. The Portuguese ace has just signed a contract extension with the Bernabeu outfit to extend his stay at the club until May 2021.

