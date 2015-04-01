After the Neymar to PSG transfer, all media related to Paulo Dybala has exploded. Today is no different, as reports linked Real Madrid with a move for Dybala in a deal that would send Kovacic plus cash to Juve. As the days of the transfer window slowly dwindle, and Juve still remain without the central midfielders they have followed all year. In response to this, there will always be reports of outlandish multi player transfers.

ZIDANE SPEAKS - In response to the reports of this mega deal, here is the reply of Real Madrid tactician Zinedine Zidane at a press conference on the eve of his challenge against Manchester United, "Is Kovacic the key to get to Dybala? Dybala is a player of Juventus and Kovacic of Real. We’re not doing anything, it’s not even an idea. Who will be Real's big signing? There is time until the 31st, but now we are all focused on the match against Manchester."



adapted and translated by @davidbaleno