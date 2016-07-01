Zinedine Zidane has come out in defence of under-fire attacker Gareth Bale.

Speaking at a recent press conference, the Frenchman was effusive about the Welshman, who was booed in last week’s Champios League fixture with APOEL Nicosia.

He bounced back recently by scoring a beauty against Real Sociedad, chipping past goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli to make the score 3-1, his sixth goal against the Basque side.

“I think he is a complete player,” Zidane said, before referencing Bale’s strong performance on Sunday.

“With the pace he possesses he can inflict damage on any team when given space – as we saw the other day.

“But he is also very strong technically and links well with other players in tight areas.

“Our stadium has whistled everyone and I cannot think of anyone who has not faced it, but that is part of a career and can actually have benefits in itself.

“Sometimes it is good to realise when you are not playing well but of course these are not always helpful and can go too far.”

Bale came back from a long injury, missing last season’s Champions League final and having his future called into question when Kylian M’Bappe was linked to the Merengues.