Zidane discusses Real Madrid chances of playing against Barça in UCL semi-final
10 April at 13:40Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane talked to media on Tuesday afternoon, on the eve of the Merengues’ return leg against Juventus in the Champions League quarter finals.
The La Liga giants won the opening clash in Turin last week but Zidane believes Real Madrid are yet not qualified.
“The result of the first game means nothing for us. Tomorrow’s game will be a different story. The opening clash was good for us but it was only the 50% of the qualification. Face Barcelona in the semi-finals? I don’t care about this, I am only focused on tomorrow’s game, I don’t care about the rest.”
Real Madrid will be short of options at the back with Sergio Ramos suspended and Nacho injured. Either Vallejo or Casemiro could start at the back: “Vallejo has had a few good training sessions. He is sitand could play, like anybody else. We will adapt to this situation.”
“This year we solved our problems when we begun to score with some consistency. We needed cold blood in front of goal and we didn’t have it for like a month. Now we score goals and we play well, we need to continue.”
Nicola Balice, reporter in Madrid.
Translated by Lorenzo Bettoni
