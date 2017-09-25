Real Madrid won’t be active in the January transfer window,

The Merengues manager is happy with the group he currently has, despite the fact that PSG have gone out and splurged for Neymar, and the Galacticos have lost Alvaro Morata to Chelsea in the summer.

Zidane believes that his squad is deep enough, even though he had to use youngster Borja Mayoral instead of Karim Benzema after the Frenchman went down with an injury.

“The coach doesn't intend on his side being strengthened due to the confidence that he has in his current crop of players,” the paper writes.

“That confidence is total and absolute and could only be changed by an injury to an important player in the months ahead.”

The Madrilenos haven’t enjoyed a strong start to the season, enduring two draws and losing to Real Betis to trail by a whopping seven points to leaders Barcelona.