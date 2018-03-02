Zidane explains Real's La Liga flop
02 March at 21:20Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has opened up about why the club has flopped in the La Liga this season.
The Los Blancos, who won the La Liga title by pipping arch-rivals Barcelona last season, have underperformed in the league this season. They are currently third in the table and are as many as 15 points behind Barcelona, who top the charts.
Zidane, who has led the club to two consecutive Champions League titles in the last two seasons, has told why the Santiago Bernabeu based club has failed in the league this season. The Frenchman said: "The Espanyol thing pissed us off because we did not deserve to lose that game."
"We are not concentrated till the end. We need to connect more with the good things we have done lately. "
"Is it impossible? No. Look what is happening between the first and second. If Atletico win, they win their second title. Did I expect it? No, I didn't."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
