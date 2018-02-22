Zidane facing tactical dilemmas ahead of Juve tie

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is being faced with tactical dilemmas ahead of the Los Blancos' key Champions League encounter against Serie A giants Juventus.



Both the European powerhouses had to go past stiff competition in the previous round as Juve had to beat Premier League giants Tottenham in the round of 16 and Real had to oust French giants Paris Saint-Germain to reach the quarter-finals. The second leg sees Juve travel to the Santiago Bernabeu on the 11th of April.



The 45-year-old Zidane will be faced with the key dilemma of whether to start Isco or play the mercurial Gareth Bale for him on the right flank.



Isco recently scored a hat-trick for the Spanish national side during the country's 6-1 hammering of Argentina and while he has talked up his future, Bale scored an impressive brace during Real's impressive 3-0 win over Las Palmas this past week.

