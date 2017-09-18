Zinedine Zidane has praised Real Madrid youngster Borja Mayoral.

The 20-year-old had a sensational game yesterday against Real Sociedad, scoring in the 19th minute after Sergio Ramos’ acrobatic juggling set him up.

The youngster endured a tough time on loan at Wolfsburg last season, scoring only twice, but is now looking like someone who could sub in for Karim Benzema if the Frenchman needs a rest.

"He is part of the squad, he is young but I knew he could play an important role, for him the goal is very important,” Zidane said.

“I was impressed by the work he has done, how he moved and helped his team," he explained.

Mayoral was also involved in Real’s second, putting in a dangerous cross that Kevin Rodrigues deflected into the back of his own net.

Zidane was also supportive of Gareth Bale, who scored a wonderful goal on the counter to make it 3-1:

"I'm very happy because there has been a lot of talk about him, but he has shown exactly how good he is tonight, we have to be patient with him."