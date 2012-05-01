Zidane gives Real Madrid fans good news ahead of Barca clash

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale are both fit to start Saturday's Clasico against Barcelona, while playing down the "must-win" nature of the game with his team 11 points behind the La Liga leaders.



Ronaldo was unable to train with his teammates on his return from scoring the winning goal in Saturday's Club World Cup final victory over Gremio due to a calf issue, but took part in the public part of Friday's prematch session at Valdebebas.



Zidane told his prematch news conference that Ronaldo had come through training fine and was available to start, while all contract issues were being parked until after the winter break.



"Cristiano is good, at 100 percent," Zidane said. "He trained today, and that is what interests me. I will not talk about other things, we are only interested in tomorrow's game, all of us. What Cristiano has done, everything, he deserves total respect from the club, and he gets it. After the holidays there will be more talk about all this."



He also stressed his trust in Gareth Bale’s current health. "I trust completely in my players, which is the most important, the communication," Zidane said. "What happened with Gareth [in April] can happen with any player. The important thing, for me, is that the player thinks he is 100 percent ready to play. Gareth is now. We will see tomorrow if he does."