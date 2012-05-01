Zidane happy to sign contract extension at Real Madrid but no guarantee he'll stay
12 August at 16:49Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has stated that he is happy to sign a contract extension but admits he is unsure whether he would see the contact out for its full amount, according to the Daily Mail.
The former Juventus midfielder has agreed a new three-year deal with the La Liga giants, following a successful spell in Madrid, but has made clear that he might move on to new ventures in that time.
Speaking ahead of the Spanish Super Cup against Madrid, Zidane said, 'My story with Real Madrid is deeper than contracts and signatures,
'I'm happy to be linked with the club. But the contract doesn't mean anything. You can sign for 10, 20 years. I know where I am and what to do. In one year, maybe I won't be here. Real Madrid and I are not going to argue, never.
'I'm very happy for the confidence Real Madrid shows in me,' he added.
'I'm happy for working so well with my staff. And the objectives are always the same: trying to win every single game and every single title. We are enjoying a lot our job.'
Jacque Talbot
