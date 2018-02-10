Zidane has already decided Real Madrid starting line-up for Psg clash
11 February at 12:50Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane talked to Spanish media after the Merengues’ 5-2 win against Real Sociedad yesterday night.
The La Liga giants are now due to face Psg and the French manager admitted that he already knows the starting line-up that will be facing Psg on Wednesday.
“We played very well. We were determined for the entire game”, Zidane said after the final whistle.
“I already know who will play on Thursday”.
“We still have to correct something but I want to see the positive things. We scored five goals and we had a stunning approach. Benzema? He had a few chances. Things will improve for him. People can say what they want but Karim is an important player for us. Ronaldo? You asked me if I was worried about his goal drought on Friday and he scored three goals.”
According to Spanish media the future of Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid only depends on the team's results in Champions League.
