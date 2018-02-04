Zidane hints at resigning from Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has given the clearest hint yet that he has already decided to resign as coach at the end of the season.



Despite winning the Manager of The Year award only months ago, Real Madrid’s current campaign has seen them fall 17 points adrift of runaway La Liga leaders Barcelona, and brought an embarrassing Copa del Rey exit to Leganes, leading to new criticism of Zidane's tactical nous and man-management skills.



"[In football management] there is a lot of fatigue, even more in Real Madrid," Zidane said. "Of course a moment can come when there are changes, but for all of us, not just the coach. Not yet, but it will happen for sure.



"For me the most important thing is still the day to day work, I want to finish this season, there are things to play for -- that is all that interests me. I do not want to talk about anything else."