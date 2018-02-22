Zidane insists Isco will remain at Real Madrid
30 March at 18:00Speaking to the press ahead his side’s La Liga match against Las Palmas tomorrow evening, Zinedine Zidane has quashed rumours that Isco has his heart set on leaving Real Madrid during this summer’s transfer window. Here is what he had to say:
“What he said is open to interpretation. Maybe he has a different role with Spain to here, but he’s important. I’ve always felt he’s important for this team and it’s only natural a player wants to play more.
“I don’t think I’m an unfair person, but my job is to pick 11 players. He’s an important one and will be an important one, always. As I said, it comes down to interpretation, but I’m not upset at all with Isco.
“It’s not his fault. Whenever he plays he works hard; gives 100 per cent – he kills himself. Sometimes things come off, sometimes they don’t. I don’t think there’s an issue with Isco.
“I’m happy with him. There is no problem. I’m happy with his performances. Isco is a Real Madrid player and he’ll remain here. That’s it.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
