The Merengues looked like they were crashing and burning when Juventus completely erased their three-goal lead in the Champions League quarter-finals at the Santiago Bernabeu, but were given a late penalty when Mehdi Benatia barged into Lucas Vazquez in the box.

Zidane also countered suggestions from Pep Guardiola that the Galacticos were helped by the referees.

"I'm not going to say anything to him, I'm not interested in what Guardiola says," Zidane said after the game.

"We went through last year and won the Champions League, but I never mess with the referees, and I've had the chances to do so.

"I never get involved, and in any event, it was a penalty."

The Frenchman also spoke about the game: “I wasn’t expecting to concede a goal in the first minute. Juventus pressed us high, they played a great game and I absolutely had to make changes at the half.”

On Buffon, on the other hand, Zidane specified that he “didn’t deserve the red card, but this doesn’t cancel out what he has done in his career.”